Kim Kardashian wants to bring her reality show to India

Kim Kardashian West is in love with the ‘desi’ attire and Indian jewellery. She hopes to come to India soon with her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim talked about her love for India with Vogue India for its March 2018 issue with text written by Mira Jacob, read a statement. “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes — everything was so beautiful,” Kim said. “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India,” she added.

Kim said she always thought she was just going to run her clothing store.

“I didn’t think (the show) would go beyond season 1 or 2. And then as things were happening, my mom (Kris Jenner) and I were so excited. We didn’t even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together. We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything. But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself, and funding it all,” she said.

What piece of advice she would give to young women entrepreneurs, she was asked.

“Don’t give your name away. Stand your ground on being an owner in your company. This is something I’ve heard from my husband (Kanye West) all the time. I did it all the wrong way at first. Or not wrong but I never had that confidence that my husband always had, and it has paid off for him in the end.”

