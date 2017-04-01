Khujli movie: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta try to get down and dirty, to explore BDSM in the most funny way. Watch video

Jackie Shroff-Neena Gupta starrer Khujli short film is about a middle-aged couple exploring BDSM. Jackie Shroff-Neena Gupta starrer Khujli short film is about a middle-aged couple exploring BDSM.

The plot of Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer short film Khujli can either be considered sensitive, because ‘middle-aged couple’ and ‘lovemaking’ in the same sentence might cause an uproar. Or, it could also be considered hilarious. The film does start on a funny note – the bed shaking, the creaky sound of the same and a man about to orgasm. So I thought, not much later the camera spans and focuses on Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta on bed. No, they are surely not in the throes of passion – Neena aka Roopmati is just scratching Jackie’s itch. Literally.

A man, who doesn’t understand why his young son needs so much ‘lotion,’ especially the same one he uses to decrease his ‘khujli.’ Then he comes across a pair of handcuffs – fancy, velvety, red one too. The angry man then finds out that his wife not only knows about BDSM, but reads Fifty Shades of Grey. What happens then?

The couple’s conversation followed by this shocking revelation is a must watch. The husband listens to his wife talk about kinky sex and newspaper columns that advice about sex. All this, while she is having her dinner. And when he asks her if she is interested in ‘all these things,’ her reply about the absence of anything kinky in their sex life, results in Jackie turning into one Mr Grey. But what will they do in the presence of another really old woman in the house?

See | Some hilarious takeaways from the short film

From scratching an itch.. From scratching an itch..

… to role-playing. Fifty shades of Khujli! … to role-playing. Fifty shades of Khujli!

The stars of this movie aren’t Jackie and Neena, but the spatulas, the sexy lingerie and a pair of handcuffs. The actors role-playing, exploring the nuances of bondage is portrayed with great humour. The background music is one of the highlights of this film, and the very Indian disturbances the couple faces creates a great connect with the audience.

Khujli has been made by YouTube channel Terribly Tiny Talkies, the same one that gave us Kheer, starring Anupam Kher. This also happens to be Jackie’s debut in short films and looks like he has used the new medium quite well.

Written and directed by Sonam Nair, this short film highlights the importance of open-minded discussion not just about physical intimacy, but also all avenues of a sexual relationship.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd