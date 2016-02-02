Khloe Kardashian feels betrayed by Rob

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels “betrayed” by her brother Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels “betrayed” by her brother Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star asked younger sibling Rob to leave her California home after she discovered he is romancing Chyna and is incredibly upset he is going against their family’s wishes for him to dump the make-up artist, reported Us Weekly magazine.

“Rob is living with Blac now that Khloe kicked him out after finding out about him and Blac, Khloe feels majorly betrayed by Rob after she always stuck up for him. She feels like this is a major blow to the family. Nobody in the family likes it,” a source said.

And younger half-sibling Kylie Jenner is equally upset by the relationship because Rob’s girlfriend has previously dissed her on Twitter because of her relationship with Tyga, the father of Blac’s three-year-old son King Cairo.

“Kylie says Rob stabbed her in the back. This is not about Kylie for Rob though. He was always cool with Kendall and Kylie. For him this is about the whole family and his way at getting back at them,” the source added.

