Khichdi actor Supriya Pathak: I love Hansa and am happiest while playing the role

From the time the audience has gotten to know that the Khichdi family will be back, there has been a sense of excitement and happiness in the air. Making a comeback after 12 years, the anticipation interestingly is the same among the cast as among viewers. Stating that she was thrilled with the news of her show’s comeback, Supriya Pathak aka Hansa, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “We all have been telling JD and Aatish (makers of Khichdi) to get it back for the longest of time. And when we got to know that the channel has approved and we are rolling, our happiness knew no bounds.”

We all know Khichdi went on to become a cult show, but Supriya shared that while they were on it, they had no clue it was going to become so big. “We were not sure but definitely very happy when we got that kind of response. Khichdi is a show that runs on the innocence of all its characters, and I think that really worked for us.”

Known to be an intelligent actor, we asked if she ever questioned herself on Hansa being so stupid. Giving a bright smile, she quipped, “I love Hansa, yes I know she is foolish and we have worked her that way but I love enacting the role. I think I am happiest playing Hansa.” The actor further added that she was even surprised that she got into the skin so easily once again, even after shooting for it after a long gap. “It was strange to get back to it so seamlessly. But honestly, I enjoy doing the role, and I know I will miss her once we wrap up shoot. I feel Hansa’s ghost has captured me well and it is going to be the same always. I really wish I had a part of Hansa in me for real.”

Getting back after 12 years, we wondered if the evolved audience would enjoy the simplicity of the show now. “We have definitely taken that into consideration and given a freshness to the story. But personally, I feel that people are happy with the characters and would relate to it in any case. Our earlier audience would love watching Khichdi once again, and the newer generation would also like it, for now they enjoy such madness having being introduced to stand-up comedies and other humour based shows.”

Supriya has a record of making a mark in all her roles be it the lighthearted Hansa or the dramatic Baa in Ram Leela. And when asked to choose her favourite genre, she quipped, “I love acting and enjoy doing it the most; so, any genre is my favourite. Put me on the road and give me a character, I will happily start acting anywhere.” Answering our question on what kept her away from television for so long, she stated, “I was really keen on getting Khichdi revived for I believe that people need something like this that can spread happiness among all. So yes, it was for a slightly selfish reason.”

Khichdi, starring the original star cast of Supriya, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, JD Majethia among more, will launch on April 14, and air every weekend 8 pm on Star Plus.

