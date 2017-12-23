Producers are planning to merge Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai for a new season

The cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi to merge for the upcoming season of Khichdi. The cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi to merge for the upcoming season of Khichdi.

The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of Khichdi.

The Star Plus show will have the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement.

“Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received an immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air,” JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.

“Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure,” he added.

The Khichdi franchise has been popular among the audience for more than a decade now. The show which has always been a laugh riot for the audience was lead by Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Richa Bhadra, Yash Mittal and Jamnadas Majethia. Apart from the two shows titled Khichdi and Instant Khichdi from the comedy franchise, a movie named Khichdi-The Movie was also released in 2010.

On the other hand, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has recently had a successful digital 2nd innings on Hotstar. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai features Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghvan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in the lead. These shows together would certainly make a rib-tickling collaboration. Are you excited to watch the two hilarious shows merging together?

(With IANS inputs)

