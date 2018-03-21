Khichdi Returns: New season to launch on April 14. Here are all the deets

Khichdi Returns will feature the same talented cast – Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and JD Majethia. Khichdi Returns will feature the same talented cast – Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and JD Majethia.

Have the saas-bahu sagas on Indian television been haunting you? Are you craving for some newer things to watch? Then we have some good news for you. TV’s one of the most favourite sitcoms, Khichdi is making its comeback on the small screen from April 14. The cult comedy show that launched in 2002, and aired two successful seasons, is all set to tickle the funny bones once again. The series, tentatively titled Khichdi Returns will air on weekends at 9 pm on Star Plus, for an hour. Writer-producer and one of the actors of the show JD Majethia, confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

A source close to the show further shared with us, “While many shows usually don’t launch during IPL, the makers and channel are confident that Khichdi will continue to shine even when the nation would be busy watching matches on television. The show has been loved by people all across and the makers promise to stand up to all expectations.”

The new series will feature the same talented cast – Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and JD Majethia. While the strength and essence of the characters have been retained, they will be madder this time. Apart from a new setting in terms of a house, the makers have also planned a lot of cameos. Actors like Renuka Shahane, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deepshika Nagpal will be seen adding more fun in every episode.

Khichdi gathered fame from all quarters for its simple narration and interesting characters. From Praful being notoriously stupid and explaining things at face value to Hansa’s special ‘Hello how are..? Khana kha ke jaana’, and Babuji and Jayshree’s constant banter, everything about Khichdi has been memorable. The sitcom made its screen debut 16 years back on Star Plus and became an instant craze. It launched its new season Instant Khichdi on the same channel in 2005 but received an average response. The makers also used the premise and characters to make Khichdi: The Movie. The first film in Indian cinema to be based on a television series performed well at the box office.

JD and Aatish Kapadia had last year got back their other most popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as a web series on Hotstar. Even with the same actors and characters, the show did not manage to create a mark. But there’s a lot of anticipation riding on this repackaged Khichdi, and with not many options of fiction comedies available on television at the moment, it will definitely have an upper hand.

