Work on Khichdi 2 has already started, confirms producer JD Majethia

TV show Khichdi also got its own movie adaptation by the same name in 2010. TV show Khichdi also got its own movie adaptation by the same name in 2010.

Internet has been buzzing and fans have become impatient since producer JD Majethia announced a few weeks ago that he was bringing back the famous sitcom, Khichdi. No other detail had been divulged but a recent media report read that Khichdi would be back as a TV show on Star Plus, with the original cast and a few new additions. The same report said that the team had already shot for its pilot.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with producer JD Majethia, he said that while they have shot something but it would be wrong to call it a pilot. “We haven’t shot for the pilot. We have shot something for reference. We have been toying with an idea and we decided to shoot it to see how it looks. It’s not even an episode or a trailer. It’s just for our reference. But I can’t divulge more details.”

Also read | Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 first episode review: It’s confirmed, the Sarabhais got better with age

When asked about rumours of it returning on the channel Star Plus, the producer stressed that the “right information will be out at the right time.”

“It can be brought back as a film or a web series or a show. Nothing has been decided yet. There are all kinds of rumours but the truth is we haven’t locked on anything,” Majethia said.

Khichdi, starring Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak, ran for two years between 2002 and 2004, and is considered among the best comedies ever on Indian television. It also got its own movie adaptation by the same name in 2010.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd