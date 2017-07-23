Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8: Rohit Shetty’s entry with a Tiger to Nia Sharma and Lopamudra Raut raising temperatures. Here’s what first look of the show was like

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 will air on Colors Channel every Saturday and Sunday. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 will air on Colors Channel every Saturday and Sunday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Indian adaptation of American series Fear Factor, has reached season 8, which had its premiere episode on July 22. The series has always been famous among the viewers but what makes this eighth season a special one is the fact that it gets Rohit Shetty back to the series, which for the last two seasons was being hosted by Arjun Kapoor. On the first episode of the adventure reality show, Rohit entered with a tiger like a boss, leaving the contestants in terror. And of course, with him entering, there has to be some Bollywood dhamaka, after all the director is known for blowing up cars and trucks.

Well, that wasn’t it. As he introduced the contestants, the temperatures were left soaring. Why? Well, if you have hotties like Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut, Shibani Dandekar and Hina Khan taking to the screen, the weather is surely going to turn hotter. The girls are styled sexily and look great, including Geeta Phogat.

A few hours before the premiere of the episode, Nia took to Instagram and wrote, “Time to finally watch ourselves and laugh over those-shocked-surprised funny faces we made, cried and screamed on top of our lungs all on this adventurous ride of #kkk8 starting in an hour on @colorstv .. can’t wait to be all embarrassed.”

Lopamudra showed off her bruises through a picture on her Instagram post. She wrote, “Been through a lot during Fear Factor. I wear my cuts and bruises like a champion!! Nothing in life comes easy. It definitely hasn’t been one for me.”

Talking about the stunts, the contestants had to stand against the Bengal Tiger, and later, in the beautiful locales of Spain, they were made to do the bus stunt, which was a perfect test for balance, courage, skill and flexibility. And last but not the least was the camaraderie between the boys, Rithvik Dhanjani, Manveer Gurjar, Ravi Dubey and Karan Wahi. Well, now we have to see if the show would be able to compete with other reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Dance Plus 3, and many others who have been doing well in terms of TRPs.

