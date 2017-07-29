Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Monica Dogra’s latest photo will raise eyebrows

Monica Dogra has posted yet another topless photo on her Instagram page and fans love it. Monica Dogra has posted yet another topless photo on her Instagram page and fans love it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Monica Dogra took to Instagram to post her topless photo. The actor-singer took to Instagram and wrote, “I want to be with those who know secret things…. or else…. alone. #Rilke . Photo by @aranka_israni . #glory2017 #photography #NaturalLight #bodypaint #soul #dmoney #mondog #monicadogra #actor #artist #love.”

This is not the first time that Monica has taken to posting topless pictures. She has done multiple shoots, which show off her panache and grace. She has kept her fans updated through her social media handles, and fans love it! She also posted a picture of herself in kimono and still came off looking sultry. She captioned her picture, “I wear kimonos and I sip tea. And I think in poetry about you and me.”

Recently her pictures with ‘best friend’ Shibani Dandekar was also went viral. Be it the music video Lay You Down in collaboration with Anushka Manchandani, or the appearance on the hit TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Monica has made a place for herself among fans.

She might not be the finalist of the show, but with another post, she explained that the experience will stay with her forever. She wrote, “Yes it was hard work… sometimes it hurt like hell…. but I wouldn’t trade those moments for anything… cuz i met you guys … I overcame my fears … I laughed deep belly laughs and cried hot tears of joy and becoming! @shantanu.maheshwari @rithvik_d @shibanidandekar @geetaphogat @niasharma90 @ravidubey2312 @najibhabib @imkaranwahi @imanveergurjar @lopamudraraut @shinydoshi15 @realhinakhan …. my fellow #kkk8 #khiladis …. we came…. we saw… we conquered 💪🏽✌🏾🙏🏽.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd