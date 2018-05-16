Bharti-Harssh, Sreesanth, Shamita Shetty, Karan Patel and others in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Names that are in talks are Kirti Kharbanda, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula and fiancée Yuvika Chaudhary and a few others. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Names that are in talks are Kirti Kharbanda, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula and fiancée Yuvika Chaudhary and a few others.

Tighten your seat belts as adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to arrive with season nine soon on Colors. The Rohit Shetty hosted show that will be shot in Argentina this time, is currently on the process of locking up popular faces, who will fight their fears while attempting some scary tasks.

As of now cricketer Sreesanth, Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, TV actors Zain Imam, Karan Patel and Rohan Mehra are said to be confirmed. Other names that are in talks are Bollywood face Kirti Kharbanda, television personalities Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula and fiancée Yuvika Chaudhary, Jasmin Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Balraj, Avika Gor, Arshi Khan and singer Aditya Narayan.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The selection process is quite a long one where apart from monetary contract, medical checkups are also taken care of before contestants are flown out for shoot. While a lot of celebs are in talks, the makers will shortlist and announce the confirmed names soon.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Launched in India in 2006, Akshay Kumar hosted the first two seasons, followed by Priyanka Chopra in the third season. While Akshay came back for the fourth installment, Rohit preceded him for the next ones, with Arjun Kapoor taking charge in the seventh season.

Year by year, Khatron Ke Khiladi has only become bigger and better in terms of contestants and tasks. The last season was one of the most watched ones with names like Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Phogat among others indulging in some life-threatening tasks. But the underdog of the season Shantanu Maheshwari emerged as the dark horse and took home the winner’s title.

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 will begin filming sometime next month, it will only go on air in July.

