Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: These are the three finalists of the reality show, see photos

While Khatron Ke Khiladi season eight is yet to be aired on television, the reality show has reached its last leg in Spain where the contestants along with Bollywood’s stunt king, Rohit Shetty have been shooting for the past one month. And, after fighting with their fears on the show, it is being said, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari have emerged as the top three contenders for the winner’s trophy of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adaptation of an American television show Fear Factor, where the fear quotient of celebrities is tested through several stunts.

According to a report in India Forums, the three finalists, Hina, Ravi and Shantanu, will fight for the trophy but the final episode will be shot once show starts telecasting on television. The name of the three finalists come as a surprise since Rohit, who returned to the show after a gap of two years, pinned his hopes on wrestler Geeta Phogat and Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar was also considered tough competition.

The show opened with 12 contestants including Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Asia’s third sexiest woman Nia Sharma, television’s queen Hina Khan, wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, Lopamudra Raut, Ritwik Dhanjiani, and Karan Wahi among others. Before they set out to compete with each other, the 12 contestants of the show had a gala time in Spain as they played volleyball, went out on road trips and enjoyed at various late night parties.

Rohit Shetty, at the launch of the show, said that this time the show “has the best ever set of celebrity contestants.” While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Hina came to the show to test her mental strength, Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey took the show as the biggest challenge of his career. By his own admission, the actor never indulged in sports, adventure or otherwise. But, the third finalist, Shantanu was not jittery about the various tasks, it was the show’s host who made the dancer-actor nervous.

With the unexpected names as the finalists, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner of the show.

