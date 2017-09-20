Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Shantanu Maheshwari, Hina Khan or Ravi Dubey, who will win the show? Cast your votes here

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ravi Dubey are the three finalists of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ravi Dubey are the three finalists of the show.

In its eighth season, TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi took the thrill and excitement level a notch higher. The daring contestants and the entertaining stunts left the viewers hooked to their television screens every weekend since July 22. Also, it topped the BARC ratings and became the most popular season of the show. Now with the finale of the show around the corner, the audiences are excited to know the name of the winner already.

We told you the name of the finalists much before the game show went on air and now it has been confirmed that Ravi Dubey, Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari will fight for the winner’s trophy this weekend. The three contestants have been going strong from day one of the show and have showcased their daredevil attitude to the audience.

While television’s favourite bahu Hina Khan aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fought her fears by singing her favourite song in difficult times, dancer-choreographer Shantanu entertained all with his ace dancing skills while performing the difficult stunts. Jamai Raja’s Ravi Dubey was not far behind as he left the audience rolling on floors with his mimicry of his fellow contestants.

However, the speculations around Shantanu being the winner of the show have been going around for quite some time now. And taking into consideration his performance throughout the season, it might be possible that the dancer will outperform his fellow contenders Ravi and Hina in the finale stunt.

But before the suspense unfolds on the finale episode, Rohit Shetty has a lot of fun in store for the television viewers. The filmmaker will host his Golmaal Again team on the show and we expect nothing but a laughter riot on the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

