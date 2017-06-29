Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi personify bromance. See photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 would soon air on television. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 would soon air on television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is weeks away from its television premiere but it has not failed to make news. From Nia Sharma’s bikini poses to Hina Khan’s boyfriend, the contestants on the show have made sure to do something or the other to keep themselves in the limelight, well maybe that is one benefit of being socially active. Now, the boys have geared up to make themselves a part of this social game. Especially Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have been posting some amazing pictures together.

Rithvik shared a picture of all of them together and wrote, “Pichle do mahino se tum dono ne yeh bojh apne kandhe pe bakhoobi uthaa rakha hai…” On Eid, Ravi shared a picture and wrote, “Unmatchable charm combined with childlike innocence, healthy ambition a 15 acre heart and an eternally sore throat is @imkaranwahi …..I love u like my younger brother …have never told u this …but never late than never right ….god bless you all the joy and happiness and alcohol u can take …..le ho gaya Tera birthday in #spain …but remember what happens in Spain stays in Spain ….haha ….oh Haan Eid Mubarak.”

The show opened with 12 contestants including Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Asia’s third sexiest woman Nia Sharma, television’s queen Hina Khan, wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, Lopamudra Raut, Ritwik, and Karan Wahi among others. The shoot for the show has already reached its finale and as per reports, Hina, Shantanu and Ravi have become the three finalists.

Check out more pictures:

To be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 will soon go on air.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd