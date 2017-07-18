Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Ravi Dubey is upset with Ritvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Manveer Gurjar but is all praises for Hina Khan. Watch videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Ravi Dubey finds Hina Khan much better than his friends, Manveer Gurjar, Ritvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Ravi Dubey finds Hina Khan much better than his friends, Manveer Gurjar, Ritvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi.

Season eight of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to go on air this weekend. But before television’s favourite betas and bahus fight their biggest fears on the much-awaited reality show, we have got our hands on several videos where these television stars get candid about the show and their phobias. While Nia Sharma aka Roshni of Jamai Raja is afraid to face any task involving lizards, Hina Khan aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has started hating her favourite song. And all of this because of whom? The host of the show and the stunt king of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty.

In a video, shared by Colors, Hina Khan is asked by Rohit to sing her favourite song and as she does it, she was made to face the fears of her life. By the end of the video, we see her screaming how much she now hates her favourite song. However, Bigg Boss 10 fame Manveer Gurjar is afraid only of quitting and nothing else. He says, “I am afraid of not completing a task even after pushing my limits.”

Shantanu Maheshwari who stole Jacqueline Fernandez’s heart during his stint on dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa has entered the show to compete with himself and to overcome his fears. See what more he has to say about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

.@shantanum07 wants to overcome his phobia on #KKK8 and more! Watch this to know more! pic.twitter.com/Jh01rq3raB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 17, 2017

But TV actor Ravi Dubey is disappointed with his three friends, Ritvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Manveer Gurjar. From what the video suggests it looks like the actor is upset that the male squad of the show failed to out perform the female squad. The show will go on air from July 22 on the channel Colors.

The contestants have already shot for the show and it has got its three finalists in Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari as well. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner of the show.

