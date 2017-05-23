Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut are having a gala time in Spain. See photos, videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Lopamudra Raut and Nia Sharma are having a gala time in Spain before fighting with their inner fears on the reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Lopamudra Raut and Nia Sharma are having a gala time in Spain before fighting with their inner fears on the reality show.

Before they set out to fight their fears in Spain, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 are having a gala time knowing each other and partying together in the clubs of Spain. From taking road trips to the beautiful locales of Spain to playing Volleyball, these television celebs are leaving no chance to make the most out of their Spain trip. In Rohit Shetty’s words, these are the “best ever set of celebrity contestants” to participate in the reality show.

Meanwhile, Lopamudra Raut, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan are also involving their fans in their happy moments. The television beauties have been sharing several photos on their social media account and are giving a sneak peek into all the fun they are having with their co-contestants. In one of the many pictures Lopamudra shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Fear is stupid so are regrets ! Hence taking a step ahead to overcome my fears #paininspain #fearfactor #Frankfurt #germany #gang.” Followed by this were many pictures which have Karan Wahi, Ritwik Dhanjani, Manveer Gurjar, Nia Sharma and Shiny Doshi in them.

Hina Khan also shared a picture with wrestler Geeta Phogat who is the star attraction of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Teasing her beau Rocky Jaiswal, Hina wrote, “My new gym trainer @geetaphogat.. she’s a sweetheart and ya plz don’t b jealous @vikky2121.” Geeta has not only donned the hat of a gym trainer for Hina but is also Nia’s photographer. The sultry siren of television industry Nia Sharma shared her picture from Spain and thanked Geeta for the beautiful click. “@geetaphogat I owe u 10 euros for my first photo from #spain 😎 #kkk8,” wrote Nia along with the picture.

See more pictures of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants here:

Another highlight of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is the return of Golmaal director Rohit Shetty to the show as the host after a gap of two years. Rohit has great hopes from wrestler Geeta Phogat and he also feels that she will be her own biggest competition on the show. The contestants who will be giving a tough fight to each other and their inner fears are Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Manveer Gurjar, Ravi Dubey, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar, Shiny Doshi, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Geeta Phogat.

