Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Manveer Gurjar set to compete. Here is the complete list of contestants

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its eighth season and in the host, Rohit Shetty’s words “has the best ever set of celebrity contestants,” with wrestler Geeta Phogat being the star attraction. So, while some of the top TV stars are set to challenge their inner fear through the show, the one contestant who has everyone’s attention right now is Phogat, whose stardom has achieved an all new level after Dangal’s success.

Rohit, who has returned to the show after a gap of two years, has pinned his hopes on Phogat and believes that the star wrestler will be her own biggest competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from her, the show has a mix of TV’s biggest names and other popular figures in the entertainment industry. Here’s the final list:

1. Hina Khan: Former daily soap queen aka TV’s Akshara has been on a break from fiction shows for a few months now. She decided to make a comeback this reality show. Hina is quite thrilled to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and believes that it will be a huge test of her mental strength.

2. Ritwik Dhanjiani: He is one actor who seems to be vying for the title of reality show king, as there’s hardly any reality show, which Ritwik hasn’t been a part of. Now, following in the footsteps of his partner, Asha Negi, Ritwik is set to channel his fears. The actor says he is looking forward to having a great time on the show as a lot of his friends from the industry are also participating on the show.

3. Karan Wahi: The actor, who has mostly hosted reality shows, is excited to be the contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi as he jokes that finally “some limelight will come his way.” Calling himself competitive, Karan says that it will be interesting to see how he manages to stand on his own in front of his friends, who are his competitors on the show.

4. Ravi Dubey: Jamai Raja’s Siddharth calls Khatron Ke Khiladi the biggest challenge in his career so far. By his own admission, the actor never indulged in sports, adventure or otherwise, so he is not sure how he will perform on the show. But at the same time, Ravi believes it will be his dedication that will make him stand apart.

5. Nia Sharma: Ready to take the challenge of Fear Factor, Nia is at ease as she says she doesn’t have any phobias except one- the fear of lizards. The actor is hopeful that this time the winner will be a woman, after all, it’s seven female contestants vs five men.

6. Monica Dogra: This will be the singer-actor’s first reality show. Earlier, Monica hosted MTV India’s musical show, The Dewarists. Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a different ballgame all together for the multi-talented performer.

7. Shibani Dandekar: Familiar to the television scene, Shibani has hosted and competed in several shows. The last scene in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Noor, Shibani is making a comeback to the small screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi after two years.

8. Shiny Doshi: Known for her roles on shows like Jamai Raja and Saraswatichandra, the actor-model is quite kicked about venturing into a reality show with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shiny is happy that she will get to work with Ravi again after Jamai Raja and counts him as the toughest guy on the show.

9. Shantanu Maheshwari: One of the most popular dancer-actors on the small screen, Shantanu is now ready to face his inner fears and doubts through Khatron Ke Khiladi. But it’s not the various tasks that he is jittery about, it’s the show’s host, who is making Shantanu nervous. Rohit is known for being a strict taskmaster on the show, and Shantanu feels facing him will be the most difficult task for all the contestants.

10. Manveer Gurjar: He is back to the limelight within a few months of his huge win on the Bigg Boss 10. India’s favourite, Manveer, believes Khatron Ke Khiladi was the perfect platform to start his career in the entertainment industry. According to Manveer, he will put the same dedication to the tasks on the show he showed on Bigg Boss 10.

11. Lopamudra Raut: Manveer has been joined by his popular Bigg Boss 10 inmate. One of the finalists of Bigg Boss, Lopamudra says she will take forward her competitive streak on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The former beauty pageant winner says she has her eyes set on the win and she will make for a tough competition for all others contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, this time, will travel to Spain. The team is set to begin shooting later this month.

