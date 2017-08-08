Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 daredevil Hina Khan thanks fans. Here’s why

Hina Khan played the role of a bahu for almost eight years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan played the role of a bahu for almost eight years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is yet again grabbing eyeballs with the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actor has been outperforming other contestants and has been winning almost every task on the show. Hina, who has become a favourite among fans, is happy that her show has opened to great numbers. Hosted by action director Rohit Shetty, Colors’ adventure reality show has shot up the TRP chart and is placed in the second position.

Thanking her fans for all the love and support, Hina said, “I am extremely content with the amount of love and appreciation I am getting from all my fans from around the world. It’s a very good feeling when you are back after such a long time and in spite of the break, my fans have continued supporting me like always. I am here because of them and for them. Our show has got a very nice opening week and I am thankful to each of my fans who have a share in this small success. I promise to keep entertaining them always.”

Earlier, Hina played the girl next door for almost eight years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And, her new fierce and fearless avatar is a pleasant surprise for her many fans. Hina has also been sharing several pictures of her finely toned body where she looks picture perfect. She even kept her fans updated when she was in Spain and posted pictures of her having fun with the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

