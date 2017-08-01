Ravi Dubey on wife Sargun Mehta and her success: We fit into each other like two pieces of a puzzle. Her Filmfare award is mine too

Ravi Dubey opens up about his fear of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and his love for Sargun Mehta. Ravi Dubey opens up about his fear of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and his love for Sargun Mehta.

After a long wait, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 premiered on television last weekend. The show, an adaptation of an American television show Fear Factor, tests the fear quotient of celebrities through several stunts. Shot in Spain, the show has reached its final leg already and it is being said that Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey is one of three finalists to fight for the winner’s trophy this year. But as we ask the actor about it, he refuses to comment but shares his experience of participating in the show despite being apprehensive about it initially.

“I was very apprehensive about the show for reasons like this (pointing towards the lion on the poster of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8). But now I would say the game has been transformative for me. Whether it is the first stunt or the second, or at any given level of the game, it has been something which has increased my self-worth, that has contributed to my development and how I see my myself as an individual,” quipped Ravi.

The Jamai Raja actor found the show just like life. He tackled all the mental and physical pressure well as he understood that more than winning the stunt, learning from it was important. He says, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is quite like life. It tests you incessantly. This show is completely about mind over matter. Someone may finish the stunt a few seconds earlier but in the long run, what really matters is how much you took back from it. I took this show as an opportunity to reinvent myself.”

On the personal front, Ravi who considers his wife Sargun Mehta a “superstar”, reveals that it is Sargun who convinced him to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Sargun just told me why are we thinking so much about it. Let it happen, either it will completely manifest or it will not and if it will not manifest it will be for the better,” said Ravi.

Also, like a proud husband, he talks about Sargun’s achievements in the Punjabi film industry. He says, “Sargun’s success has opened the doors for other television actors in the film industry. She has shattered the preconceived notion that TV actors cannot make it big on silver screen. And, I think it’s a great thing that you do with your success which is never exclusive to yourself but it triggers down to everyone.”

Sargun and Ravi are one television couple who have been head over heels in love with each other ever since they met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh. Talking about the love of his life, Ravi says, “We literally fit into each other like two pieces of a puzzle. Only when you are sharing each other’s dreams, when you are resonating with each other’s spirit, and are being a fantastic companion to each other, then you are truly in love. So, her dreams are mine and we achieve things as a unit and not as an individual. Sargun’s Filmfare award is actually my award. So, I have already won a Filmfare.”

