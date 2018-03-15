Kendall Jenner on her sexuality: I don’t have a bisexual or gay bone in my body

Kendall Jenner spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Vogue. Kendall Jenner spoke about her sexuality in an interview with Vogue.

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner, amid rumours of being gay, has said she doesn’t think she has a “bisexual bone”.

Kendall said she has “kind of a… male energy” however, she has not closed the door on the possibility, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows? I’m all down for experience – not against it whatsoever – but I’ve never been there before. I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide, I would never hide something like that,” Kendall told Vogue magazine.

thrilled to cover @voguemagazine‘s April dreamers issue!! Vogue continues to make my dreams come true. ❤ read my full cover story in the link in my bio. shot by my babies @mertalas @macpiggott pic.twitter.com/j6lRC32Kfu — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 14, 2018

Kendall said the rumours around her sexuality may have stemmed from the fact that she rarely talks about her personal life, unlike her sisters.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend’. So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy,” the 22-year-old said.

There has been speculation that Jenner is dating Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin. She admitted, “I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

