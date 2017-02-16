Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao not part of Nach Baliye 8. Here’s how Keith is making his TV comeback

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were in talks to participate in Nach Baliye 8 but the deal didn’t come through due to date issues. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were in talks to participate in Nach Baliye 8 but the deal didn’t come through due to date issues.

Amid much speculation about newly-engaged couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao’s participation in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 8, the actor has revealed that their discussions with the makers couldn’t materialise and hence, the former Bigg Boss couple will not appear on the upcoming season of the celebrity dance show.

Keith while talking to indianexpress.com said that even though he was keen on being part of the show, the dates were clashing with his upcoming fiction series on the same channel. “We were in talks and a lot of discussions happened because we were trying to figure out if we could manage the dates but it’s not possible. I am doing another show on Star Plus, which will be starting soon, and Nach Baliye requires a lot of rehearsals. So, I don’t think we can do it this time. Let’s see, maybe next season,” Keith said.

The actor is making a return to the small screen after two years. He was last seen in a small role on Zee TV’s drama Doli Armaano Ki. Excited about his comeback show, Keith shared, “It’s a finite series. So, I am very happy as we have the full script in place. I play the lead role and it is a very interesting character. I can’t wait for it to go on air. It will premiere in April. I am doing fiction after a lot of time so, quite geared up about it.”

The actor, however, didn’t share more details about the project, which will be produced by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy Films. Keith will romance actor Sanjeeda Sheikh in the show.

