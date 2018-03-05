Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are married. See all photos, videos from the beach wedding

Keith Sequeira weds Rochelle Rao: While Rochelle Rao looked beautiful in a white wedding gown, Keith Sequeira was every bit a prince charming in his pink and blue suit. Keith Sequeira weds Rochelle Rao: While Rochelle Rao looked beautiful in a white wedding gown, Keith Sequeira was every bit a prince charming in his pink and blue suit.

Here is a happy news for Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao fans. Keith and Rochelle, who were seen together in the ninth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, are now man and wife. While the duo’s wedding was a hush-hush affair, they took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their beautiful beach wedding.

The two got married on March 4 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. While Rochelle Rao shared a wedding picture with the caption, “Found my Prince Charming …💙💙 @keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched,” Keith Sequeira wrote, “❤❤ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched.” There are many photos from Rochelle and Keith’s wedding on social media, shared with hashtag ‘#kerogetshitched’.

Actor Evelyn Sharma was also a part of the wedding. She shared a picture and wrote along, “#KeRo की शादी!!! 😍💥🏖 You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you ♥ @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God’s blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever! ♥🦋 #kerogetshitched.”

See all wedding photos and videos of Bigg Boss contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao:

While Rochelle Rao looked beautiful in a white wedding gown, Keith Sequeira was every bit a prince charming in his pink and blue suit. The adorable couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day, last year.

While the couple had just started dating, they decided to test the water by entering Bigg Boss. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Keith earlier bared his heart out on love, romance, marriage and more. Talking about his moment of love, he shared, “When I first met Rochelle, I got to know that she is a very transparent person, who has an extremely affectionate side to her. She is also a very fun person, and has a great sense of humour. So, it was over a period of time that we got to know each other well. We started off as great friends first, and that’s when I realized that it was my moment of love.”

We wish a happy married life to Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.

