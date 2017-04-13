Keith Sequeira ditches fiancée Rochelle Rao, romances Sanjeeda Sheikh. But he has a reason

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequira shoot pictures are too dreamy. Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequira shoot pictures are too dreamy.

After a huge break from the small screen post-Bigg Boss, model-turned-actor Keith Sequeira is returning with a television series. While we would love to see him with his bride-to-be Rochelle Rao, he would be romancing actor Sanjeeda Sheikh instead. The two will share screen space in Love Ka Interzaar, a new show by Star Plus. The two actors shot a beautiful and dreamy promo for the show, which speaks volumes about the drama and chemistry they would create on the small screen.

Keith and Sanjeeda have shot the promo in the backdrop of sand dunes. While Keith looks handsome in his dapper avatar, Sanjeeda is nothing less than a princess. Interestingly, the story of the new show revolves around the love story between a prince and a Bollywood actor played by Keith and Sanjeeda respectively. Now we are keen to know about Rochelle’s feelings looking her own Prince Charming singing and swaying in the arms of Sanjeeja, that too so candidly and romantically.

Check out Love Ka Intezaar’s promo shoot:

Before getting back to TV, Keith was doing some web-series and short films. On the other hand, Sanjeeda kept herself busy with performances at award shows. Her last work as an actor was for Colors show Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Recently, she also appeared in a web-series by Vikram Bhatt, called Gehrayiaan, which also starred Vatsal Sheth.

In the series, Sanjeeda and Vatsal plays a young couple in an urban setting. Their characters get caught in the shadows of dark forces, challenging their love.

