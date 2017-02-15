Keith Sequeira on engagement with Rochelle Rao: Marriage can wait, we want to enjoy this phase right now

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are in no hurry to get married. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are in no hurry to get married.

After two years of dating, one of the television’s most adorable couples — Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, have finally got engaged. And while their families and fans would want them to tie the knot in the near future, marriage does not figure in their immediate plans.

In exclusive an interview with indianexpress.com, Keith reveals the details about their intimate engagement and why they are in no hurry to get hitched.

“This was my third attempt at proposing Rochelle”

It was on his mind since the New Year’s but as luck would have it, his plans kept falling apart for something or the other reason. “We had a plan to go to Andaman and Nicobar for the New Year’s and I had decided I would build a sandcastle and put the ring in it and surprise her. But then she got a call for her shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show so, we couldn’t go to Andaman. Then I decided to take it her to Himachal Pradesh and give her the ring there because it is in her bucket list to see snowfall. But by then we had travelled so much, that Rochelle said, ‘It’s enough, I don’t feel like going. If you want to go, it’s ok. I will stay back.’ I was like, ‘Damn! Again the plan is ruined!'” Keith revealed.

“We got engaged over a film and Rochelle’s tears!”

Before he could actually put the ring in Rochelle’s finger, the couple had a huge fight. “She was hell bent on sending me to Himachal because my friend lives there. When I refused to go alone, she went mad and started saying that I was making her feel guilty. We had a fight. So, I left for my place and then later called her to watch a movie. I thought to myself, ‘Maybe some other time.’ In the meanwhile, Rochelle called up my friend and through him she just got a hint that I was up to something. She came to my place all dressed up and I was surprised, We watched the film and the moment it finished, she started crying and said, “I am sorry, I messed up your plan.” I felt so bad that I decided in that moment that I would propose to her and took out the ring. I thought if God wants it like this, then let’s have it in the most natural way.”

“Work commitments will not leave time for wedding right now”

With his fiction show coming up in April and Rochelle tied up with her commitments, the couple doesn’t have time to plan their wedding. “We are happy where we are. We want to enjoy this phase. We had started dating just a few months before entering Bigg Boss and by the end of it, we realised that this is what we want for the future and we are in for a long haul. So, marriage can wait. We have too much work right now that I don’t see marriage happening this year. There’s still some time.”

