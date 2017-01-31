Kavita Kaushik’s wedding clip proves even celebs can have a simple and beautiful ceremony. Watch video

Kavita Kaushik, Aashka Goradia in a picture from wedding. Kavita Kaushik, Aashka Goradia in a picture from wedding.

Nothing can be more beautiful than finding your soulmate in your best friend and that’s what has happened to Kavita Kaushik, the famous television star, who got hitched with her closest buddy Ronnit Biswas few days ago. The duo got married on January 27 but here’s a sneak peek into her small but lovely wedding. Kavita’s partner-in-crime and bridesmaid actor Aashka Goradia captured her special moments and their bond is giving us friendship goals.

Kavita, better know as Chandramukhi Chautala from her hit show FIR, shared a video on her Instagram account which has some candid moments from her wedding. Crediting Aashka for creating such a memory for her. She wrote, “My chota rocket @aashkagoradia u planned n executed this n picked me up , sorry that these 6 footers covered u but hey baby I see u n love u my dhokli 😘😘” In the video, we also see Aashka’s beau holding Ronnit and helping him throughout the pranks of the bride’s best friend.

Kavita had announced her relationship with Ronnit in September last year. Her wedding announcement was nothing but a surprise for everyone in the television industry. She chose to keep the event private but shared through a message her happiness about beginning this new phase of life. She wrote, “Hello , I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs. Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy) now the main catch – we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding (sic).”

Watch the video of Kavita Kaushik’s ‘varmaala’ ceremony.

The couple chose a Shiv-Parvati temple in Kedarnath and the wedding was attended by very few family members and friends. The happy couple shared their first image as a married couple on social media with Kedarnath hills in the backdrop.

Check out some more videos Kavita Kaushik shared from her wedding ceremony in Kedarnath.

Ronnit is the Brand Director and Head of Events at Mangorange Productions. On the other hand, Kavita’s friend Aashka also shared the news of her engagement with her long time American beau. Sharing her joy, Aashka spoke to a leading daily, “I am on cloud nine! The feeling is yet to settle in. Brent has made me believe that love and companionship exist and one should never give up hope. I am looking forward to a future, which is filled with happiness and togetherness with him.”

Here’s wishing both these best friends of TV industry, good luck with their new phases of life.

