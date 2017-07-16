Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9: Amitabh Bachchan is here to give a chance to fulfill dreams. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan to return back as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan to return back as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan’s much awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming back on television. While the celebration of its comeback is still on among the audiences, the channel has released a new promo. In the video, we see Big B celebrating the spirit of young India to overcome the social biases and barriers, and give a fitting reply to demeaning and distasteful questions. The show has always been famous among the people, especially the middle class of the country. It is known to have shown a way of life and a belief that dreams can be achieved.

Meanwhile, the actor is shooting for his next film, 102 not out, which also stars Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, the two would be sharing the screen space after forty years of Amar Akbar Anthony, which released in 1977.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Big B wrote on his blog, “Idleness invites complacency… Begs it to be of immense disinterest and lethargic in nature… Binds you in an embrace that you find difficult to get out of. It is the fortune of goodness that I begin work in earnest again by tomorrow… 102 Not Out starts again and hopefully shall be the end of the film, by the end of the month or a few days into August.”

T 1746 -Presenting New Trailer of #KaunBanegaCrorepati @SrBachchan sir gives reasons for people to come and win money. #KBC9 #KBCisBACK pic.twitter.com/Mwqd2eVFiI — Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) July 15, 2017

He adds, “And then begins the ABC of KBC… And then some more projects… And the greater time for Thugs Of Hindostan… And on and on till most of the end of 2018 and perhaps spilling over into 2019… And then some more for consideration… And you wonder… Is it not too ambitious to be thinking so far and beyond.”

Well, Amitabh Bachchan will turn 75 this year but it seems he has interesting projects in his kitty as compared to his contemporaries and even newbies of Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd