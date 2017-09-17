Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9: Amitabh Bachchan’s episode featuring Anand Kumar tops the TRP charts

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the on-going ninth season of the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the on-going ninth season of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of educational programme Super 30 on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season nine. Apparently, the episode has gone viral and has fetched top ratings according to Broadcast Audience Research Council.

A post from the handle Bachchan World read: “Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot. The magic of Amitabh Bachchan continues.” Reacting to the news, Big B on his Twitter account wrote, “Oh. Did not realise this. Thank you world.”

Even Anand Kumar could not stop from celebrating the moment. He took to his personal Facebook account and thanked the audience for showering so much of love on him. He wrote, “For the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ team, joy knows no bounds after the TRP report. I am also inundated with congratulatory messages from the team since then. In fact, the show in which I was invited has turned out to be the most viewed TV programme in season nine of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. All this has happened due to overwhelming love and blessings of you all. Keep on showering your blessings the same way. Many thanks to you all.”

The episode, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on September 2, is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.

Anand was invited as a special guest on the knowledge-based game show. After answering to seven questions, with assistance from his former student Anup Kumar, Anand won Rs 25 lakh.

Recently, filmmaker Vikas Bahl announced a biopic on Anand, which will star Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The actor was seen spending some quality time with the mathematician.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd