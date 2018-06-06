Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 registration begins. All deets of auditions here

Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 11th season. The registration starts from June 6. Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 11th season. The registration starts from June 6.

There is a sense of excitement among people as tomorrow the gates will be open for Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 registrations. The game show that celebrates knowledge will once again give chance to people to win a big amount and meet megastar Amitabh Bachchan as they sit on the coveted ‘hot seat’. The tenth season of the show will launch sometime in August but the audition process is all set to kick off from June 6. And here’s all you need to know about registration for the show and winning a chance to share the stage with Big B.

Starting today, Amitabh would be on Sony TV asking a question every night at 8:30 pm. This will be the first stage for people to register themselves for the game show. The mode of registration would be answering the given questions correctly through SMS, IVRS and through Sony LIV. To get more people to register themselves, the channel will keep the process open till June 20. The ones with maximum right answers would be then called in for a round of auditions.

While there are no specific criteria, the makers have announced some basic eligibility:

1. You need to an adult, i.e. 18 years and above

2. You should be of an Indian nationality

3. There shouldn’t be any criminal record on your name

The details of the SMS and IVR number would be flashed on the TV screens when the question goes live. Also, the Sony LIV app will introduce the KBC section from tomorrow. There would be 14 questions asked in total and one can answer as many questions as they want.

Talking about KBC 10, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV in a statement mentioned, “It is exciting to bring in the 10th edition of India’s favorite game show with its iconic host – Amitabh Bachchan. Last year the registration window was for seven days and the total registration was 19.8 million. We are sure with a 14 days window and last year’s stupendous success, we will be able to create new benchmark in registration numbers.”

Creative guru Siddharth Basu under his production company Big Synergy launched Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 with one of the biggest superstars Amitabh Bachchan. The thespian, who made his TV debut with KBC, went on to make the show a historic success. The show made a comeback after three years last year and broke all records in terms of ratings. This season, the makers will leave no stone unturned to outdo last year’s performance.

