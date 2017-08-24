Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a lot of innovations

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Interesting new revelations about the ninth season with Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati: Interesting new revelations about the ninth season with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the game-changing knowledge-based game show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in its ninth season will have new features like Video-A-Friend instead of the old Phone-A-Friend, and the winners will get the prize money directly in their account instead of getting a huge cheque.

Video-A-Friend

Now, the ninth season is full of surprises and first up on the list is Video-A-Friend. Contestants will video call their friends instead of a normal phone call. It would also be a perk for those friends who get excited hearing Amitabh’s voice for they will now be able to speak to him face to face.

Lifeline Jodidaar

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, starting on Sony Entertainment Television from August 28, will have new lifelines. A life-line Jodidaar has been introduced, wherein the participant can bring along a partner to join him/her on the hot seat.

Jackpot Question

The game will be made more exciting with the introduction of a jackpot question for Rs 7 crore — an all or nothing deal, where all the remaining lifelines of the contestants will be rendered useless. The iconic huge cheques will be replaced with digital currency transferred directly into the winner’s account, read a statement from the channel.

Pacier and Faster

The ninth season is also said to be a pacier version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where more questions will be asked in an hour. It would be faster in terms of time given to the contestant to answer, and also cutting away the unwanted drama. The season will also be for a shorter time period, airing only for six weeks (30 episodes). “We are happy to present a fast-paced, thrilling, technologically upgraded season 9 of KBC,” said Danish Khan, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television.

Special Episodes

Some special episodes will see Big B inviting real-life heroes, who will not only be given an opportunity to play the game, but also be provided a platform to reach out to the country in support of their cause. Amitabh said the show is meaningful for viewers and “close to my heart”.

This year, the show received a record breaking registration of 19.8 million over seven days. Kaun Banega Crorepati will replace Beyhadh at the 9pm slot, Monday-Friday from mid-September. The season is making a comeback after three years on Sony Entertainment Television.

(with inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App