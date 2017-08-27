Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 promo: Amitabh Bachchan is asking all the right questions

The promo for the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is out! The promo for the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is out!

The promo of India’s most awaited television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is out and it has got us more excited than ever. In the 3 minute long promo, Big B is busy asking questions that we have always wanted the answers to.

This time, Amitabh is returning with the show after a gap of three years and he had first hinted about Season 9 in December 2016. In this exciting new promo, Amitabh touches all kinds of raging issues in the society such as women empowerment and racial discrimination among others.

And one of the many questions that he asks, the one that stays in our minds is “Aisi personality ke saath hero kaise banoge? (How will you become an actor with this personality)” Isn’t that a reference to the times Big B struggled as an actor while making his debut in Bollywood?

The overall format of the show will remain the same this season, however, the makers have made sure to add new elements and technology, which is supposedly playing a big role this time. Earlier, a source informed indianexpress.com that this season the phone a friend lifeline will see a new twist. This season, contestants will rather be video calling their friends instead of placing a normal phone call. It would also be an added bonus for those friends who do not just get to hear Amitabh’s voice for they will now be able to speak to him face to face.

The source also added, “Also this season, the expert advice has been done away with and a new lifeline jodidaar (partner) will be included. The contestants will get a chance to get any of their trusted friends to accompany them on the show. The partner will be seated in the audience and can help the contestant once during the course of the show.”

Watch Season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati on August 28, 9 pm.

