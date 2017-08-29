Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 episode 1: Amitabh Bachchan brings back nostalgia and excitement on small screen with his baritone

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of KBC after three years. Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of KBC after three years.

The iconic tune of Kaun Banega Crorepati can still give goosebumps. For those who’ve grown up watching the game show, they were in for a delight when Amitabh Bachchan, in his inimitable baritone greeted the audience on the ninth season of the show. The first episode that aired yesterday on Sony Entertainment Television saw two contestants take up the hot seat and it was indeed a paisa vasool experience.

The episode started with a two-minute short film written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari wherein Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the million questions that hounds us. Be it gender biasness, social background or being from the small town, he opened the episode saying that however sly be the question, it’s time to give reply to each of them.

Dressed in a black bandhgala, Amitabh Bachchan looked as graceful and classy as ever. In his enviable charm, gravitas and charisma, he briefed the contestants of the new rules, and started the game with the fastest-finger-first round. Saroj Varma from Hisar managed to be the quickest and became the first contestant of the ninth season. The teacher, who has brought a change in her village, be it educating women or doing away with the ghungat culture, sadly did not manage to win much as she lost nerve to the opportunity.

Check out the latest images from Kaun Banega Crorepati’s first episode. (credits: Sony Liv)

And then, MBBS passed Shri Kishan Yadav also from Haryana took the place and sat there comfortably till the end of the episode. The man took to cooking with his father and soon began enjoying it, after his mother got restricted to bed following a failed operation. Wanting to open a primary health centre in his village, Kishan kept cool and had a straight run to Rs 12.5 lakh mark. Kishan and Amitabh also enjoyed some fun banter as the latter teased him about his moustache.

Overall, the first episode, as promised by the makers, was pacy and thrilling. The video-a-friend lifeline did not help much. Apart from unclear visuals, the friends also did not manage to aide the contestants. The jodidar option came handy for Saroj who was swiftly given the answer by the acquaintance, who she tagged along.

This year, contestants have arrived from all across India, even from places like Nagpur, Thanjavur and Bhojawas. And the questions too are from varied fields – be it the last book that Bhagat Singh read, Shakespeare’s character that became an anti eve teasing squad, to the Indian state that announced its second capital recently.

Playing high on the digital factor, the prize money was issued via a back transfer bidding away the iconic cheques. And of course an opportunity to play along via Jio Chat, that added more fun to our entire experience of watching the show.

As Kishan takes the hot seat once again tonight at 9 pm, we also prep up for an entertaining and thrilling night with Kaun Banega Crorepati.

