KBC 11: The 6,40,000 question that made Shivani Dhingra leave Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Tuesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11, Shivani Dhingra, from Hrishikesh, Uttarakhand, took home Rs 3,20,000. Shivani had used all her lifelines by the time she reached the question which would have won her Rs 6,40,000.

The question that proved to be her downfall was ‘Besides Nathuram Godse, who else was hanged at Ambala Jail on November 15, 1949, for having assassinated Gandhiji?’ The options were Vishnu Karkare, Digmabar Badge, Shankar Kistayya and Narayan Apte.

Shivani Dhingra, who had used all her lifelines, decided to quit the show after winning Rs 3,20,000. But before Shivani walked out of the game show, she guessed the answer to be Vishnu Karkare, but she was wrong as the correct answer was Narayan Apte.

So far, only two contestants have managed to win Rs 1 crore on KBC 11 — Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs at 9 pm from Monday-Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.