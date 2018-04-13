Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Reyaansh Chaddha to play the antagonist post leap

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki team is currently working on the script and the leap will happen mostly by next month. Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki team is currently working on the script and the leap will happen mostly by next month.

Leaps are quite essential in television shows for it only takes the story ahead but also introduce the audience to new characters. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Colors’ popular love saga Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is all set to take a generation plunge and bring in a fresh storyline for its audience. And joining the lead actors Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar will be Reyaansh Chaddha, who was last seen in Kahani Hamari… Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki. The team is currently working on the script and the leap will happen mostly by next month.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “Kasam is a beautiful love story about soulmates, who fight all odds to be together. While the initial storyline was about how Tanu (Kratika) takes a re-birth to be with the love of her life Rishi (Sharad). Now the makers will introduce a track wherein both will die and come back to fulfill their incomplete love story. Reyansh has been roped in as the negative lead, who will try his best to keep the lovebirds apart. All characters will be given a suave and stylish look and the storyline will also focus on today’s generations’ love fundas.”

As per sources, most of the cast apart from Sharad and Kratika will be leaving the show, as the storyline will completely focus on a new story. The team is considering it as a new season than just a continuation of the plot.

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has been under the scanner for a long time now, with rumours of it going off air being rife. The makers and actors have time and again maintained that they are doing well, and are here to stay. Also, there was a strong buzz of Kratika, who is married to Nikitin Dheer, leaving the show as she was pregnant but the actor had dissed all such reports. Both Sharad and Kratika are said to be excited about this leap as they would get to experiment with their role and looks.

As for the new villain Reyaansh, the actor debuted on the small screen with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He became an overnight star after playing the lead in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and garnered critical acclaim for his role in Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja.

