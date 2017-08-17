Karthika Nair fractures her foot while performing a stunt for Aarambh. See photo

Karthika Nair, who is playing a warrior princess in Star Plus’ Aarambh, is in a lot of pain these days. The actor met with an accident on the sets of the show. Karthika Nair, who is playing a warrior princess in Star Plus’ Aarambh, is in a lot of pain these days. The actor met with an accident on the sets of the show.

Beautiful Karthika Nair, who is playing a warrior princess in Star Plus’ Aarambh, is in a lot of pain these days. The actor, who met with an accident on the sets of the show, has fractured her foot. Even with her foot in a plaster for three weeks, the actor has been on sets shooting for her show. Karthika told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I fractured my foot while performing a stunt. I am still in pain but I couldn’t let the shoots to get hampered and thus I am on sets. The team has been really cooperative and I am taking rest during breaks.”

The historical magnum opus after a leap has rechristened itself as Araambh – Kahani Devsena Ki and it features Karthika playing a princess with valor and strength. And all this requires her to attempt some daredevil stunts. During one of the sequences, the actor was up on the harness when it slipped and she landed on her ankle leaving her writhing in pain. Karthika was rushed to the doctor, where a plaster was cast on her foot, and she was advised to restrict her movements.

Shared a source from the show, “It was a freaky accident. Karthika has been doing stunts for quite some time and has become a pro. Sadly that day, her harness rope slipped and she fell down. It was really professional on her part to get back on sets even with the plaster. She has been shooting with us every day and without any complaints.”

See Karthika Nair’s fractured foot photo here:

Enroute shoot.. with a fractured foot!

Devasena cant be tamed..☠ pic.twitter.com/u9YQWGFbHV — Karthika(DEVASENÂ) (@KarthikaNair9) August 10, 2017

Karthika on her part told us, “I have never been injured as much as I have for this show, some injury every other week. The show requires all the actions, and I am proud of having performed every one of it.”

Karthika, in her six years movie career in the south film industry, has achieved a lot. Araambh marked her debut on the small screen and she has already carved herself a fan following with her charm and acting skills.

Wish you a speedy recovery Karthika.

