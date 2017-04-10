Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat trailer: Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar truly bade achhe lagte hain, watch video

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat trailer: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s coming back together is the best news of the year. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat trailer: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s coming back together is the best news of the year.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar can be safely called ‘the best television couple’ of the present time. The couple who was the highest paid on television till some time back, are now coming together for the upcoming web-series of ALTBalaji, called Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The makers released a glimpse of the series, and trust us when we say that it is a major throwback for all those who loved them on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The story revolves around two characters, one of which is an alcoholic star played by Ram while Sakshi is the doctor helping him get rid of the habit. The two start off on a very rough note but slowly fall in love. How and why? You will have to discover that from April 16, when the series would start streaming on Balaji’s web channel. Ram and Sakshi’s Tom and Jerry kinda compatibility is nothing new for their fans but the actors never fail to bring in freshness to the story and plot with their acting skills.

Check out the trailer of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat:

Both the stars rose to fame with their television series, which used to air on Sony Channel. While Ram did a few Bollywood films in the past five years, Sakshi made a huge impact with Dangal. She played the character of Aamir Khan’s wife in the film. Talking about her comeback with Ram, that too on a digital platform, Sakshi interview said in an interview, “People gave us so much love for our previous show. They loved the pairing and Ekta wanted to repeat it because she had loads and loads of requests from fans that they wanted us together. This was a story which suited both of us. So we are on board.”

The digital series, which has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, will have 14 episodes. It will start streaming online from April 16.

