Karishma Tanna celebrates birthday with her friends, see pics

Karishma Tanna turned a year older on Wednesday and celebrated her big day with her close friends and people from the Indian telly world. The actor looked as charming as always and posed for the shutterbugs as she headed for the party. Those who were seen at the party included her Jhalak Dikhla Jaa co-contestant and a dear friend Arjun Bijlani, director-producer Ekta Kapoor, singer Mika Singh, Manmeet and Harmeet Singh and many other faces from the Indian television world. Uttaran actor, Rashmi Desai, too came in to give her best wishes to the birthday girl.

Arjun Bijlani came in for Karishma Tanna's birthday bash.

Actor Rashmi Desai at Karishma Tanna's birthday party.

Karishma was touched by all the love and blessings she was showered with on her special day. She took to Instagram to share her happiness and thanked her fans for their sweet gesture of sending her cakes, greeting cards and bouquets. She wrote, “Birthday 🎁Thank you everyone #LoveYouAll”

Recently, Karishma hogged the limelight with her sensuous dance moves. Some of her incredible performances on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 brought to her the title of ‘Lady Big B’ (Amitabh Bachchan). But as the dance show moved towards its finale, Karishma broke many hearts. She got eliminated following a weak performance.

She rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8. She was in headlines during her four-month-long stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Her relationship with actor Upen Patel became a much-debated topic. And to top it all she also had a tiff with Salman Khan, the star host of the show.

Here are some more pictures from Karishma Tanna’s birthday bash.

Karishma Tanna poses for the shutterbugs as she heads for her birthday bash.

Ekta Kapoor came in to wish Karishma Tanna on her birthday.

Singer Mika Singh at Karishma Tanna's birthday bash.

Meet bros-Manmeet and Harmeet Singh.

Television actors, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali.

Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khattar with wife Vandana Sajnani.

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl.

Sussanne Khan also came to attend Karishma Tanna's birthday party.

