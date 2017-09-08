Karishma Sharma sizzles in first look of Ragini MMS 2.2

This new teaser of the web-series Ragini MMS 2.2 has made all of us more excited to see Karishma Sharma’s come back and it seems to be a HOT one for sure. This new teaser of the web-series Ragini MMS 2.2 has made all of us more excited to see Karishma Sharma’s come back and it seems to be a HOT one for sure.

Ekta Kapoor on Friday shared a racy photo and wrote, “Guess who is back n aah whose’s back!!,” and the snap made us curious about the identity of the hot actor. We all know that Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALTBalaji is coming up with a web-series – Ragini MMS 2.2, and the actor in the photo is none other than the female lead of the web series – Karishma Sharma. And if you are wondering if she is a new star, here are the deets of where you have seen her earlier.

Karishma Sharma is the same actor who plays Raina Singh in Ekta’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She played a negative role in the daily saga. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Pavitra Rishta and in the film Pyar Ka Punchnama 2. But other than these projects, she has been an internet sensation courtesy the smoking hot photoshoot pictures and videos which she has shared on her social media account.

This new teaser of the web-series Ragini MMS 2.2 has made all of us more excited to see her come back and it seems to be a HOT one for sure.

See Karishma Sharma’s first look from ALTBalaji’s new web-series Ragini MMS 2.2 here:

Also see a few latest HOT clicks of Karishma Sharma here:

Karishma will be joining Riya Sen in the thrilling horror series. Riya plays Simran. The story will revolve around the two girls who witness eerie happenings in a deserted college. The two want to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery.

