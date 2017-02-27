Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about her TV debut and the making of her brand campaign is a proof. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for TV debut and to be the face of soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth as the ‘Feel Alive’ ambassador. Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for TV debut and to be the face of soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth as the ‘Feel Alive’ ambassador.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back and how! She was the busiest Bollywood star even when expecting her first child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The workaholic actor kept busy until her last days of pregnancy and was seen at ramp shows, advertisements, magazine covers and parties. Kareena admitted that she enjoyed her nine months to the fullest. Now to think that anything can stop Kareena from resuming work, will be a mistake. Nothing could keep the new mommy away from the arc lights for too long. She has already returned to the sets, just two months after son Taimur Ali Khan was born.

Kareena is making her television debut. She is set to be the face of soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth. As its ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador, the actor shot for the brand’s campaign and seeing Kareena’s energy in its making video only proves the excitement she has about returning to work.

Kareena, as the brand ambassador of the channel, is seen in all together new avatar. The video shows the beautiful actor and her love for everything natural as she explores the wonderful world of science, nature and adventure.

Catch the ‘Making of the Brand Campaign of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TV debut:



Post this shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed how she felt about being a part of the this shoot. The channel’s grand launch is due on March 6. “I tried something new…something different from what I would normally do. It was awesome as I didn’t really need to act, I was just myself; It felt so great, I felt so alive. I am sure you will enjoy watching this behind- the-scenes video as much as I enjoyed shooting the brand film! Wait till you see the film unfold. It will blow your mind…just as the content on the new channel will make you Feel Alive,” Kareena said in a statement.

A few days back, we saw Bebo at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai too. So it only suggests that this isn’t one thing that the actor is doing. We are surely a lot more is yet to come for her end. All Kareena fans can rejoice now!

See some recent pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets at the Mehboob Studios.

Kareena will also be shooting Veerey Di Wedding, her comeback film with Sonam Kapoor, soon.

