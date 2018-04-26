Karanvir Bohra wraps up shooting of debut film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, shares photos

Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra’s debut film is produced by his company Bora Bora Entertainment. Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra’s debut film is produced by his company Bora Bora Entertainment.

Actor Karanvir Bohra has wrapped up shooting for his first feature film titled Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. He concluded the shoot on Thursday in Madh Island. The crew shot for a song on the last day of the shoot.

“The film is like a baby for us because it had been with us since the inception stage, not only from the story or even idea but from the germ that we need to make a film. Today, it is unbelievable that the filming is over and we are on the post-production stage,” Karanvir said in a statement.

This is his first Hindi film under his production company — Bora Bora Entertainment. It is made in association with T-Series. The film, directed by Lalit Mohan, also features Priya Banerjee, Samir Kochar and Mahesh Balraj.

“We also have a beautiful ensemble choice of music composers – Jeet Ganguly, Raaj Aasho, Tony Kakkar and Toshi Sharib. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed,” added Karanvir.

“and it’s a wrap #humetumsepyaarkitna #postproduction in progress…. #nervous and #excited. Thanks to my energetic team and to everyone one connected to this film,” Karan wrote on his Instagram account.

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna will also star actor and TV host Samir Kochhar. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos from the sets.

Talking about the film, Samir wrote, “And that’s the last all nighter.. from the gorgeous mountains of Manali to patchwork at madh… It’s a wrap for our film HUME TUMSE PYAAR KITNA😄. Took a while but then again all good things do. Thrills romance music with soul all coming sooner than soon.. big shout out to my director @lalitmohan08 ✊ .. got a feeling this is just the start for many more to come. Super fun working with my talented CO actor @karanvirbohra 🤗🤗. Make it fly now brothaman… @priyabanerjee #humetumsepyaarkitna”

The release date of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna has not been finalised yet.

With inputs from IANS

