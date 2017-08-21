Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters are back to Canada, daddy dearest writes an adorable note for them

Karanvir Bohra is missing his twin daughters – Bella and Vienna. Karanvir Bohra is missing his twin daughters – Bella and Vienna.

Karanvir Bohra is feeling extremely nostalgic and is giving a throwback to moments he spent with his bundles of joy, his twin daughters – Bella and Vienna. The actor shared an adorable picture of his wife and kids with a touching note for them. He wrote, “They say you don’t know what love is untill you meet your child. Maybe that’s true, maybe not, I don’t know….but Somehow, @bombaysunshine n I feel that, Bella n Vienna are given to us by God & we are just care takers of these angels. I think spreading happiness is love.”

The twins have moved back to Canada with their mother leaving Karan and his parents in a void. Karan continued, “And now that they are in canada, there is such a void in our lives (mom dad & mine) we just talk about miko nonu all the time , did you see their pics? Did you see their video? They are getting so naughty….etc etc. Now I’m realizing the impact these babies are making in our lives. The void is making me live them even more. I’m just thankfull to the grace showered upon us. Om namo shivaya 🔱 All I can say is, smile and make people’s day 😇”

Karan’s daughters Bella and Vienna have been spreading happiness wherever they had gone. The actor has often agreed how responsible he has become ever since he became a father.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, when asked how easy or difficult it is for new parents to handle parenthood, Karan said, “Only when you stay with a child or a child stays with you, then you realise how difficult or easy they are. In our case, we are really blessed that we have these God’s blessings. They are pretty easy going. They do have their bad days also when they are sick or upset, but most of the time they are easy.”

Meanwhile, Karan is busy with his show, India’s Best Judwaa, which airs on Zee TV.

