Karanvir Bohra injured while shooting for India’s Best Judwaah, to undergo surgery

Karanvir Bohra, who debuted as a host with India’s Best Judwaah on Zee TV, is on cloud nine with the association. Getting a chance to work with twin contestants, the actor in an earlier interview revealed how he is learning a lot, which would help him bring up his twin daughters. However, Karanvir’s happiness has hit a roadblock with the TV actor suffering an injury. The actor, who suffers from flat feet, has been shooting for the show for the last three weeks. As a host, he has to stand continuously which has aggravated the problem and dislocated his ankle bone. Karanvir has been advised by his doctors to undergo a surgery soon.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karanvir said, “I have a flat feet problem and with the hectic work schedule, the strain caused dislocation of the ankle bone. I am in terrible pain and shooting with the help of injections and pain killers. My doctors have advised a surgery but as it would need a couple of weeks to heal, I can’t get operated at the moment. By September, when the shoot for India’s Best Judwaah will wrap up, I will go for the surgery. Currently, I am also using an in-sole support to not cause any further damage.”

Karanvir Bohra, who is married to actor-VJ Teejay Sidhu, was blessed with twin daughters in October last year. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Karanvir said, “I think this is a great show for me as I am getting to learn so much about twins. As a father of two daughters, nothing can beat the experience of getting to know these twins so closely. The process is enlightening and will help me a lot to bring up my twins. I can completely relate to this show and at this moment, this is the best thing that could come my way,”

Though this is his first stint as a host, the actor had said that he would love to host more shows. “I always thought hosting was a piece of cake but it is really difficult. Hats off to people who have been pulling this off successfully for so many years. The audience has loved me in all my characters, but they will see the real me on the show. I am quite atrangi in real life and I am sure people will enjoy watching me. I am funny but it’s a different kind of humour. I can’t insult people in the name of gags so I avoid it. I must add that I am thoroughly enjoying it and now that I have got the hang of it, I would love to host more shows. Sher ke muh me khoon lag gaya, ab nahi rukega (the tiger has tasted blood, it won’t stop now).”

With the job of a host being so tedious, we wish Karanvir a speedy recovery.

