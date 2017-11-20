Exclusive: Karan Wahi’s Mumbai eatery outlet Frunch Us faces BMC scanner

Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi’s Andheri restaurant faces BMC scanner. Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi’s Andheri restaurant faces BMC scanner.

Popular TV actor Karan Wahi has been climbing the ladder of success professionally. After bagging the lead role in Hate Story 4, he is currently dabbling between Entertainment Ki Raat and the upcoming reality show India’s Best Superstar, which he will be seen hosting along with Rithvik Dhanjani. But the actor was recently left with sleepless nights after his newly launched eatery Frunch Us, found itself under the scanner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per the Mumbai Metro approved designs, the location in Andheri, was granted to build a metro station years ago, and the restaurant will now have to be pulled down to carry on with the plans.

Shared a source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Karan and his team was informed about the decision last week. It has indeed come as a shock for all as they had put in a lot of effort in building the property. As per the BMC, the land was reserved for metro use from the year 1986 and they are not bothered that it was sold for commercial use. It’s really disturbing how the government authorities woke up after 31 years to take back the land. They don’t realise how it will majorly affect the people involved with the property. The landlord might get Karan another place but the money spent on the interiors and all are gone now.”

Frunch Us was started as a food delivery service that catered to customers devoted to healthy eating. Delivering all around Mumbai, the eatery became quite popular for its delicacies that were also filled with nutrition. After a successful business in Juhu, Karan and his partners launched another outlet in Andheri (the one in question) last month and it soon became a hotspot for all food lovers. Sadly, now they will have to bid goodbye to the sitting area, though the kitchen will continue to function as of now.

We further reached out to Karan, who exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “We are in talks with the authorities and trying to find a common ground. Thankfully they heard our concerns and have allowed us to keep the kitchen intact and the food delivery is still working normally. Just hoping that things fall in place for both the parties as I also understand that the metro line is also important.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd