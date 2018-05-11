Happy Birthday Karan Tacker: 10 photos of the handsome hunk

Karan Tacker made his TV debut with Star One’s popular youth-based love story Love Ne Mila Di. Karan Tacker made his TV debut with Star One’s popular youth-based love story Love Ne Mila Di.

If Pooh was to choose her prom partner from the television industry, she would have definitely gone with Karan Tacker as he is rightly blessed with good looks, good looks and good looks. Karan made his TV debut with Star One’s popular youth-based love story Love Ne Mila Di. While it was a multi-starrer, Karan stood his ground and found appreciation from all quarters. And when he took up Rang Badalti Odhni, he became the new romantic star. But life changed for the best when Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai launched. His chemistry with co-star Krystle Dsouza became the talk of the town and their jodi still remains as one of the most loved ones on the small screen.

Starting a new league in non-fiction genre, Karan took the opportunity to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and then played host on The Voice India, Nach Baliye and The Remix. While there was buzz that he will be seen in Student of the Year 2, Karan has time and again refuted the news.

While professionally he awaits an interesting and unconventional role, personally rumours of his relationship with Krystle have only become stronger. Also, as the actor turns 32 today, here’s a small secret about him. Karan was the first choice to play Naitik opposite Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But before the show could take off, he got cold feet and decided to opt out thus paving way for Karan Mehra.

For now, drool over pictures of the birthday boy.

Here’s wishing Karan Tacker, happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd