Karan Singh Grover celebrates birthday with wife Bipasha Basu, friends in Goa. See pics

After a pre-birthday bash at his home, actor Karan Singh Grover has been treated to yet another surprise by his wife Bipasha Basu — a birthday holiday in Goa. The couple, along with a few close friends, have flown to the city to ring in Karan’s 34th birthday today. What makes the birthday special is the fact that it is his first after tying the knot with Bipasha.

Goa has always been among the couple’s favourite holiday destinations and given their tight work schedules, Bipasha decided to surprise her husband with a small, beach getaway. Joining them at the party are Rocky S, Ayaz Khan, Sapna Bhavnani and others.

An excited Karan took to Instagram to post a few pictures from the airport. Thanking Bipasha and his friends for the vacation, Karan captioned one of the photos, “And the surprise continues… You guys got me this time! Thank you for this everyone. You guys are the bestest ever. Goa time!!!”

The birthday boy also took a selfie with his wife and gave it a sweet caption. “Thank you my sneaky little princess!! I love you so much!!”

Days before his birthday, Karan had a small, intimate party at his home, where his friends got him a yoga-themed cake as the actor is a fitness freak and is currently into aerial yoga. The Qubool Hai actor shared a small video of the bash on Instagram, while thanking his pals.

Check out how Bipasha Basu wished the birthday boy.

On the work front, Karan is gearing up to host the upcoming eighth season of celebrity dance show, Nach Baliye on Star Plus. He also has a Bollywood film, 3 Dev, coming up.

