Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu to make an appearance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3?

With the leads of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Advay (Barun Sobti) and Chandni (Shivani Tomar) all set to get married, the makers are planning to showcase a lavish wedding setup. Titled Band Baaja Badhaiyaan, the wedding sequence has been magnificently executed. After getting Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade to sing the title track, Mika to perform at the sangeet and Neeta Lulla to design the outfits, the makers are now planning to get Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu as special guests.

As readers would know, Karan is a dear friend of the show’s producer Gul Khan, and they have worked earlier in Qubool Hai, his last project on television. Karan and Gul have always been quite vocal about their strong bond and support towards each other. And as per sources in the channel, the makers have already had a word with the actors, who seem quite excited to join the wedding bandwagon.

Shared a source, “Karan and Bipasha were more than happy when Gul approached them to be a part of the biggest wedding of the season. Bipasha is currently figuring out her dates to accommodate the shoot. In most probability, the couple will shoot in a week’s time. Apart from Bipasha and Karan, the makers are also planning to get more celebs for this grand wedding sequence.”

Karan and Bipasha got married last year in April after a whirlwind romance. The two fell in love on the sets of Alone. Both the actors are fitness freaks and have always proclaimed their love for each other on their social media accounts. Bipasha, who calls Karan her monkey, personally took charge of their wedding events which was no less than a fairy tale affair.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 presents a passionate love story that has been built upon hatred. Apart from a comeback for Barun to the small screen, the show is also the debut vehicle of Bollywood actor Ritu Shivpuri. The daily airs on Star Plus. Though expected to work wonders, the show received an average response with fans disappointed over Sanaya Irani’s absence from the show. Barun and Sanaya played the much-loved couple Arnav and Khushi in the first season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

