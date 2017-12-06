Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu to host India’s Next Superstars?

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu shared screen space in 2015 release Alone. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu shared screen space in 2015 release Alone.

After romancing each other on-screen in 2015 release Alone and then tying the knot in 2016, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover kept themselves away from the screens. While Karan shot for a film recently, Bipasha has only been making public appearances. Now, there are reports that the two might work together yet again but this time for the television audience.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will reportedly descend on the small screen with Star Plus’ upcoming show India’s Next Superstars.

Karan rose to fame with his television series Dil Mill Gaye. He also tried his hands at hosting shows. This will be Bipasha Basu’s debut on the small screen. A source said, “Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been approached. We are yet to hear back from them.”

Karan has hosted shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Idea Rocks India and Power Couple etc. It will be interesting to watch their #MonkeyLove on the small screen.

India’s Next Superstars is a platform that will give the contestants an opportunity to showcase their acting and dance skills. The lucky winner will bag a role in Karan Johar’s next film. Karan Johar had earlier hosted shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent while Rohit Shetty has hosted several seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

