Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover: 10 drool worthy pictures of this Greek God

As Karan Singh Grover turns 36 today, here we bring you some of his best drool worthy pictures. As Karan Singh Grover turns 36 today, here we bring you some of his best drool worthy pictures.

Karan Singh Grover – the name reminds us of a man with Greek God looks. But he is more than that! The Punjabi puttar was busy studying to become a hotelier when showbiz came calling. After winning the Gladrags Model Hunt in 2004, Karan stepped under the limelight only to make it his home ground. Winning a nationwide reality show by Balaji Telefilms, the young star grabbed his first project Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi on MTV. The project made him a youth icon and he continued his successful run with shows like Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Solhah Singaarr and Parrivaar. But life took a new turn when KSG signed up to play the lead in the hospital drama Dill Mill Gayye.

Karan Singh Grover in Dill Mill Gayye. Karan Singh Grover in Dill Mill Gayye.

His chemistry with fellow actors Shilpa Anand, Sukirti Kandpal and Jennifer Winget was much loved and their characters Armaan-Riddhima till date finds a place in the most iconic jodis on television. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi and managed to excel in both reality shows. And then after playing a hot teacher in Dil Dostii Dance, Karan appeared as the lead Asad in Qubool Hai. His portrayal as a man with patriarchal thoughts, got him rave reviews and the show made him one of the biggest superstars on TV. But his stint with the show ended on a sour note with the channel blaming his unprofessionalism for his ousting, while he maintained he quit the show owing to health issues.

When the doors towards TV seemed close, Karan stepped into Bollywood and debuted opposite Bipasha Basu in Alone. He then played a complex character in Hate Story 3 opposite Sharman Joshi and Zareen Khan. The actor is now waiting for his next film Firkie to see the light of day.

When it comes to relationships, one cannot deny the fact that Karan has been lucky yet very unlucky in love. He swiftly moved in and out of relationships and marriage before finding his match in Bipasha. After two failed marriages with Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer, Karan fell for Bipasha during the shoot of Alone. While many thought it was a passing affair, the two have been going strong and will complete two years of marriage this April.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Alone. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Alone.

For now, as the actor turns 36 today, here we bring you some of his best drool worthy pictures.

Here’s wishing Karan Singh Grover, happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd