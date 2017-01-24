Karan Sharma says he was destined to be part of Kaala Teeka

Karan Sharma, the Mohi actor, was offered a role in the show Kaala Teeka earlier too. Karan Sharma, the Mohi actor, was offered a role in the show Kaala Teeka earlier too.

Actor Karan Sharma, last seen in TV show Mohi, has been roped in to play the lead role in Kaala Teeka. He feels he was destined to be a part of the TV show.

“Last year they approached me to play the lead role in Kaala Teeka. But at that time I couldn’t do it because I had an exclusive contract with the other channel. As they say we get what we are destined to,” Karan said in a statement.

Karan says the makers of the television show approached him again after a year to play a pivotal role. Asked if he regretted not taking the show last year, Karan said: “I don’t have regrets, but, yes, to be frank, I felt bad because I couldn’t do the show the last time. But then I realised, it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Karan says he utilised the break to complete his personal commitments. “I bought a house, got married and spent ample time with my better half and family. It would have been difficult if I did the show at that time. Whatever happens, happens for good,” he added.

Kaala Teeka is aired on Zee TV. It narrates the story of a superstitious astrologer Vishwaveer Jha and his family located in the city of Mithila, Bihar. Due to his supersitious insecurities about his only daughter Gauri, he adopts another abandoned baby girl, Kaali. Kaali goes through a tough childhood while Gauri stays safe. Hence, effectively Kaali becomes Gauri’s ‘Kaala Teeka’. However, it turns out that the hardships have shaped Kaali as a much stronger person than Gauri.