Karan Patel turns Gulabo for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Watch video

From playing a dutiful son to a loving husband, a protective father to a caring brother, Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla of popular television show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has essayed every role with sheer perfection.

After passing every test, now is the time for the actor to prove he can essay the role of a woman too. Yes, you read it right. This time Karan will be seen like never before in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has transformed into a woman named Gulabo for a particular track in the show.

The 33-year-old actor took to social media to share his transformation. High heels, pink suit, antique earrings and beautiful tresses completes his look. Posting the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Here she comes ….. #Gulabo … #YehHaiMohobbatein … excited to enact something i have never done before and equally nervous too …! Jai Mata Di …!! #gulabo #YHM.”

Karan also thanked the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor for giving him an opportunity to take up this challenging role. He wrote on Instagram, “@ektaravikapoor …. ektaaa le aa gayi teri #Gulabo …! Thank you and love you for giving me this wonderful opportunity to do something thats never been done in such a big show … ppl wait n watch …!!”

It is being reported that Gulabo’s character is inspired by Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420. The track has been introduced to bring in some light-hearted moments to the tensed atmosphere of the Bhalla family.

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi — who plays Ishita Bhalla in the show — also turned into a guy for an interesting track in the show. She too shared her look on Instagram and captioned the image as, “She wrote “Yeh hain most wanted Mundey…Kehti hai har kudi!”

After the cross-dressing of its lead pair, it will be interesting to see who will be the next target of Ekta Kapoor.

