Karan Patel announces wife Ankita Bhargava’s pregnancy in filmy style

Popular television star Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava are expecting their first child in November. While there had been speculation around the pregnancy for a long time, the couple has finally confirmed the news. And being actors, the duo chose a super filmy style to share the happy news with the world.

Announcing it on social media, Karan shared a photo of the couple, designed like a film poster that reads ‘Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali- Produced by Patels in association with Bhargavas and directed by Almighty.’ He added the caption to the picture, “A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November …! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ….! 🙏🙏 thankyou”

Ankita too shared the same picture with the caption, “Thanku All for the Love,Support,Prayers and Positive Energy that U all have consistently backed us up with…. Our very own #DiwaliDhamaka2018 coming soon 😍 #maa #dadda #cannotwaittomeetyoulittleone”

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava had a fairytale wedding in 2015. Though the world assumed the relationship won’t last long, they have stood the test of time and proved that marriages are definitely made in heaven.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ankita had spoken about extending her family soon. “Oh yes! We are ready for it but all in good time. Karan loves kids and he will be the best father. I can’t wait to start a family with him. I think even Naughty (their pet dog) is ready for some company.”

While Karan is currently seen as the lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ankita was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira.

