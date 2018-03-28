Apart from being an actor, Karan Paranjape was also a celebrity chat show host, see photos

Karan Paranjape shares a photo with Salman Khan from his chat show Starstop. Karan Paranjape shares a photo with Salman Khan from his chat show Starstop.

The news of TV actor Karan Paranjape’s sudden demise has left the Telly world in shock. Known for playing the role of Jignesh, a male nurse in the popular romcom Dill Mill Gaye, Karan’s untimely demise happened at an early age. Reports suggest he died following a cardiac arrest and was found by his mother in their apartment.

Karan had begun his career with Cinevistaas, the production house behind Dill Mill Gayye and Sanjeevani and later even got roles to play in the two shows. Despite being involved in supporting roles, Karan knew how to make a mark in the minds of the audiences. Post his short stint on television, Karan moved on to work at B4U channel as a producer. Working on a celebrity chat show called ‘Starstop,’ Karan had the opportunity to work with a number of A-listers including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and even veteran actor Dharmendra. His social media accounts are a window into his happy professional and personal life. His Instagram bio reads, “Producer at B4U channel for India and worldwide.”

It is reported that Karan interacted with Salman Khan right before the release of his blockbuster Sultan. Later, Salman again graced Karan’s show with brother Sohail Khan for the promotions of Tubelight. Sharing a picture with Dabangg Khan, Karan had written, “With Salman and Sohail bhai , TUBELIGHT it is #tubelight #salmankhan #sohailkhan #shootlife #salmankhanlovers.”

Karan had also shared the couch with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Shalmali Kholgade, Liza Ray, Sonam Kapoor and even megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a set photo with Big B on Instagram, Karan had put the caption, “Trying to tell a man what to do who knows it all can be a lil nerve racking :p”

A single child of his parents, Karan is survived by his mother.

